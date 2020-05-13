BLUE SKY Architecture,
Architectural designs & services.
Plans for building/Municipal approval?
We pride ourselves in our quality of work.
From boundary walls, swimming pools, alterations & additions to existing houses to newly built designs.
We're SACAP & SAIAT registered and have a large overall experience.
From cost effective houses to luxury homes. FOR ALL YOUR COUNCIL & BUILDING PLAN NEEDS.
We develop any Residential, Commercial & Industrial plans. We are based in the Northern suburbs.
We develop Proposal, Council and Working drawings.
Many Thanks
Anton & Elaine van Rooyen
Cell: 072 83 40175
Website: www.bluesd.co.za
#architect #bluesky #newhouse #durbanville
- Services
- collection of existing plans
- sketch designs
- proposal developments
- Council drawings
- working drawings
- details and other services
- 3d model
- Service areas
- Western cape
- but welcome to work in any other area in SA.
- Cape town
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Address
-
13 The Crest, 154 Goedemoed street, Cape town
7653 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-728340175 www.bluesd.co.za