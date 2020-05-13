Your browser is out-of-date.

BLUE SKY Architecture
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • 9 SOLWAY STREET - Boston, Cape Town, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    9 SOLWAY STREET - Boston, Cape Town, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    9 SOLWAY STREET - Boston, Cape Town, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    9 SOLWAY STREET - Boston, Cape Town
    HOUSE FREEMANTLE - DURBANVILLE, CAPE TOWN, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE FREEMANTLE - DURBANVILLE, CAPE TOWN, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE FREEMANTLE - DURBANVILLE, CAPE TOWN, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE FREEMANTLE - DURBANVILLE, CAPE TOWN
    HOUSE TRENCHEV - Johannesburg, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE TRENCHEV - Johannesburg
    HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate., BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate., BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate., BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate.
    HOUSE RAMMUTLOA - Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm , BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE RAMMUTLOA - Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm , BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE RAMMUTLOA - Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm , BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE RAMMUTLOA - Clara Anna Fontein Estate, New house 520sqm
    HOUSE DE GROOTE - Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE DE GROOTE - Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE DE GROOTE - Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
    HOUSE DE GROOTE - Clara Anna Fontein, Durbanville
    BLUE SKY Architecture,

    Architectural designs & services.

    Plans for building/Municipal approval? 

    We pride ourselves in our quality of work. 

    From boundary walls, swimming pools, alterations & additions to existing houses to newly built designs. 

    We're SACAP & SAIAT registered and have a large overall experience. 

    From cost effective houses to luxury homes. FOR ALL YOUR COUNCIL & BUILDING PLAN NEEDS. 

    We develop any Residential, Commercial & Industrial plans. We are based in the Northern suburbs. 

    We develop Proposal, Council and Working drawings.

    Many Thanks

    Anton & Elaine van Rooyen

    Cell: 072 83 40175

    Website: www.bluesd.co.za

    #architect #bluesky #newhouse #durbanville

    Services
    • collection of existing plans
    • sketch designs
    • proposal developments
    • Council drawings
    • working drawings
    • details and other services
    • 3d model
    Service areas
    • Western cape
    • but welcome to work in any other area in SA.
    • Cape town
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    13 The Crest, 154 Goedemoed street, Cape town
    7653 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-728340175 www.bluesd.co.za
