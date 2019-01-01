Your browser is out-of-date.

Blake Matthew Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lonehill Sandton
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Texture & Patterns, Blake Matthew Design Blake Matthew Design Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Multicolored
    Texture & Patterns, Blake Matthew Design Blake Matthew Design Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Grey
    Texture & Patterns, Blake Matthew Design Blake Matthew Design Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Multicolored
    +2
    Texture & Patterns

    Blake Matthew is a full­ turnkey Interior Design and Décor Company specializing in Interior Furnishings, Interior Decorating and custom made window treatments. Our company has dedicated itself in providing superior interior design services to all Residential and Corporate clients. We are renowned for our creative, inspiring and tasteful décor choices that cater both for modern and more traditional tastes. We also pride ourselves on our ability to provide a service to suit any budget, yet at the same time, not compromising on the quality of our work. With our strict quality policy, we have the strong belief that specialised decoration and accessories provided by our company will transform your homes into an exclusive and more attractive environment.

    Services
    • Full Turnkey Interior Décor Service
    • Upholstery/Re-Upholstery
    • Fabric Supply
    • Interior Décor Accessories
    • Custom made blinds
    • Custom made curtains
    • Curtain Accessories
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town—South Africa
    • Lonehill Sandton
    Address
    Lonehill Boulevard, Sandton
    2062 Lonehill Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-728976514 www.blakematthew.net
