Hay Design Furnishings + Decor offers full service Interior Design and can assist you with space planning for new furniture, kitchen and washroom renovations, additions to your home or cottage, or design and prepare permit drawings for your new home or cottage! We have a large selection of furniture and decor in our retail store and an online store at www.shophaydesign.com to meet all your needs!
- Service areas
- Perth
- Address
-
63 Gore Street East
K7H 1H8 Perth
Canada
+1-6132019119 www.shophaydesign.com