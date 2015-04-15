Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Quagga Wallpapers
Paint & Wall Coverings in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Quagga at Maison Noir, Cape Town, Quagga Wallpapers Quagga Wallpapers Commercial spaces Grey
    Quagga at Maison Noir, Cape Town

    All of our wallpaper is custom printed to client wall dimensions. This saves waste and makes the whole process much easier. All you do is give us the width and height of your walls. We create the panels in the most economical way, with the correct heights and ensure easy application with perfectly matching joins. This of course also means that we are able to customise colours for you as well as adjust the scale of the pattern for a perfect room fit.

    Services
    pattern design and wallpaper printing
    Service areas
    worldwide and Cape Town
    Address
    5 Upper Chamberlain Street
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-835931231 www.fabrics-wallpapers.co.za

    Reviews

    Semakaleng Thulare
    over 2 years ago
    Erick Kamwana
    about 4 years ago
      Add SEO element