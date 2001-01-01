Your browser is out-of-date.

Robin Sprong Wallpaper
Paint & Wall Coverings in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    • Cape Royale Spa, Robin Sprong Wallpaper Robin Sprong Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Grey
    +1
    Cape Royale Spa

    Cape Town-based wallpaper company Robin Sprong Wallpapers (RSW) produces custom designed and photographic wallpapers, printed canvases, fabric prints, vinyl wall tattoos as well as various other surface design concepts. RSW showcases contemporary, alternative and original concepts in surface design, which are befitting to our day and time and our trending worldwide. Robin Sprong, who founded the wallpaper company over a decade ago, explains that they cultivate the ethos of showcasing modern innovative aesthetics within their studio in many different ways; “through the projects we do, the designs we make and the interpersonal relations we hold as a team.”

    Services
    • Wallpaper
    • Wallpaper Installation
    • Custom Wallpaper
    • Wall Art
    • Graphic Design
    • Interior Design
    • Digital Printing
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Germany
    • Netherlands
    • United Kingdom
    • Australia
    • Cape Town
    Company awards
    • Gold Lourie 2012
    • Bronze Lourie 2010
    • Silver Lourie 2009
    • Elle Decoration Designer of the Year 2007
    • Lomolympiad Tokyo Japan 2001
    Address
    5 Ravenscraig Road
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214479842 www.robinsprong.com

    Reviews

    Bronte McDonald
    Excellent service!
    almost 6 years ago
    Imogen Eades
    Awesome design collection. Best Wallpaper company in South Africa, from bespoke design to installation.
    almost 4 years ago
    Toyah G
    What an AWESOME company to deal with. LOVE their products and always such great service! I can highly recommend them to anyone looking for Sensational or Bespoke designs for Wall coverings.
    almost 6 years ago
