Cape Town-based wallpaper company Robin Sprong Wallpapers (RSW) produces custom designed and photographic wallpapers, printed canvases, fabric prints, vinyl wall tattoos as well as various other surface design concepts. RSW showcases contemporary, alternative and original concepts in surface design, which are befitting to our day and time and our trending worldwide. Robin Sprong, who founded the wallpaper company over a decade ago, explains that they cultivate the ethos of showcasing modern innovative aesthetics within their studio in many different ways; “through the projects we do, the designs we make and the interpersonal relations we hold as a team.”
- Services
- Wallpaper
- Wallpaper Installation
- Custom Wallpaper
- Wall Art
- Graphic Design
- Interior Design
- Digital Printing
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Germany
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Cape Town
- Company awards
- Gold Lourie 2012
- Bronze Lourie 2010
- Silver Lourie 2009
- Elle Decoration Designer of the Year 2007
- Lomolympiad Tokyo Japan 2001
- Address
-
5 Ravenscraig Road
7925 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-214479842 www.robinsprong.com