Cape Town-based wallpaper company Robin Sprong Wallpapers (RSW) produces custom designed and photographic wallpapers, printed canvases, fabric prints, vinyl wall tattoos as well as various other surface design concepts. RSW showcases contemporary, alternative and original concepts in surface design, which are befitting to our day and time and our trending worldwide. Robin Sprong, who founded the wallpaper company over a decade ago, explains that they cultivate the ethos of showcasing modern innovative aesthetics within their studio in many different ways; “through the projects we do, the designs we make and the interpersonal relations we hold as a team.”