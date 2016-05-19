Your browser is out-of-date.

Murray Smith Architectural Services
Architects in Pretoria
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Malan

    Established in 2002 the architectural practice of Murray Smith Architectural Services (MSAS) has focused predominantly on the residential market with a successful track record ranging from additions and alterations to medium and large scale housing developments to singular up market residential homes as well as numerous successful commercial and leisure projects in various locations around South Africa and Africa.
    With over 100 projects in its portfolio the practice strives to realize the full potential of each development with a holistic approach encompassing context, client’s requirements and budget, site and legal constraints, building technology and sustainability with sensitivity to aesthetics, form and function, climate and orientation.

    The result of which has been the realization of projects that are marked by both the quality of design and meticulous attention to detail evident in our work.

    Services
    • Architectural design for residential
    • commercial & leisure projects
    • Interior architecture and office space planning & collaborative draughting services.
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Nationwide & International.
    • Pretoria
    Address
    327A Border Road West, Lynnwood
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-823329466 www.msarchs.co.za

    Reviews

    Ashton Smith
    5 months ago
    THEMBA SAMUEL
    10 months ago
    Walter Humbulani
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
