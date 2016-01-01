Your browser is out-of-date.

Edge Design Studio Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
    • Alterations to Existing Residence, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Country style bedroom Wood Grey
    Alterations to Existing Residence, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Multi-Family house Wood
    Alterations to Existing Residence, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
    +3
    Alterations to Existing Residence
    Proposed new entrance , Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Single family home Grey
    Proposed new entrance , Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
    Proposed new entrance , Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
    Proposed new entrance
    Mountain House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Minimalist house Glass White
    Mountain House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Minimalist house Stone Blue
    Mountain House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Minimalist dining room Concrete Grey
    +2
    Mountain House
    Presentation for Graeme Sparrow Architects, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
    Presentation for Graeme Sparrow Architects
    Holiday home for weekend rentals, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Country style dining room Wood Brown
    Holiday home for weekend rentals, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Country style house
    Holiday home for weekend rentals, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
    +1
    Holiday home for weekend rentals
    Steel portal framed House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
    Steel portal framed House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern houses
    Steel portal framed House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Steel portal framed House
    Edge Design Studio Architects, based in  Johannesburg, is a dynamic design studio comprising of passionate professional architects.

    Essential conceptual design skills are combined with technical know-how to realise all small, medium & large scale architectural projects. We develop solutions based on each clients' specific needs and context, with full director level management assured from concept to built reality. We cater to all stages of the building process: Appraisal & Conceptual design: Municipal zoning and conditions of the title deed are appraised together with your lifestyle and budget, resulting in appropriate space planning solutions that are meaningful, moving and uplifting to all occupants.

    Design Development: In close collaboration with engineers, appropriate structural systems are applied to sculpt light and space into bespoke buildings.

    Tender process: All tenders are carefully evaluated to help you select a quality builder, that can deliver within budget & on time.

    Construction & site supervision: Professional architects are involved throught the building process to ensure that you receive a quality building. We also cater to all needs for the marketing of your architectural projects.

    Services
    concept design; Council submission Drawings; Site supervision; close out
    Service areas
    johannesburg & Southern Africa
    Address
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-846324698 www.edsarchitects.co.za
