Edge Design Studio Architects, based in Johannesburg, is a dynamic design studio comprising of passionate professional architects.

Essential conceptual design skills are combined with technical know-how to realise all small, medium & large scale architectural projects. We develop solutions based on each clients' specific needs and context, with full director level management assured from concept to built reality. We cater to all stages of the building process: Appraisal & Conceptual design: Municipal zoning and conditions of the title deed are appraised together with your lifestyle and budget, resulting in appropriate space planning solutions that are meaningful, moving and uplifting to all occupants.

Design Development: In close collaboration with engineers, appropriate structural systems are applied to sculpt light and space into bespoke buildings.

Tender process: All tenders are carefully evaluated to help you select a quality builder, that can deliver within budget & on time.

Construction & site supervision: Professional architects are involved throught the building process to ensure that you receive a quality building. We also cater to all needs for the marketing of your architectural projects.