bloc architects
Architects in Durban
Reviews
Projects

    • Umhlanga house 7, bloc architects bloc architects Modern houses
    Umhlanga house 7, bloc architects bloc architects Modern houses
    Umhlanga house 7, bloc architects bloc architects Modern houses
    Umhlanga house 7
    The Wedge, bloc architects bloc architects Commercial spaces
    The Wedge, bloc architects bloc architects Commercial spaces
    The Wedge

    BLOC ARCHITECTS explores the boundaries of technology as a tool to represent and test their ideas in a format that the client can clearly understand. We believe that architecture has an integral roll to play in our global environmental issues and through well-researched practical responses can form a sustainable architecture that is well adapted to its surroundings. BLOC ARCHITECTS is a firm that believes in an architecture that organises, understands and gives meaning to the experiences and information it houses. At the core of our architecture is the ability to take a fresh look at design problems and transform limitations into possibilities.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior
    • concept design
    • marketing renders.
    Service areas
    unlimited and durban
    Company awards
    • KZNIA regional award—Durban Beach front
    • National competition by Department of Arts and Culture: Innovation in Social housing
    • Finalist for National Plascon Award
    • Mr Price Distribution Headquarters competition
    • Medal Design merit from Cape Town Institute of Architects
    • South Africa Council of Shopping Centre (SACSC)—Granda Centre
    Address
    10 Rydall Vale Crescent
    4019 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-731971089 www.bloc.archi
    Reviews

    Rahul Khemraz
    Friendly and welcoming team.
    8 months ago
    Derick Serfontein
    Award winning Modern architecture
    almost 3 years ago
    Malissa Barnard
    Stylish and on trend with great friendly staff
    over 3 years ago
