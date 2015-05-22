BLOC ARCHITECTS explores the boundaries of technology as a tool to represent and test their ideas in a format that the client can clearly understand. We believe that architecture has an integral roll to play in our global environmental issues and through well-researched practical responses can form a sustainable architecture that is well adapted to its surroundings. BLOC ARCHITECTS is a firm that believes in an architecture that organises, understands and gives meaning to the experiences and information it houses. At the core of our architecture is the ability to take a fresh look at design problems and transform limitations into possibilities.
- Services
- architecture
- interior
- concept design
- marketing renders.
- Service areas
- unlimited and durban
- Company awards
- KZNIA regional award—Durban Beach front
- National competition by Department of Arts and Culture: Innovation in Social housing
- Finalist for National Plascon Award
- Mr Price Distribution Headquarters competition
- Medal Design merit from Cape Town Institute of Architects
- South Africa Council of Shopping Centre (SACSC)—Granda Centre
- Address
-
10 Rydall Vale Crescent
4019 Durban
South Africa
+27-731971089 www.bloc.archi
