BLOC ARCHITECTS explores the boundaries of technology as a tool to represent and test their ideas in a format that the client can clearly understand. We believe that architecture has an integral roll to play in our global environmental issues and through well-researched practical responses can form a sustainable architecture that is well adapted to its surroundings. BLOC ARCHITECTS is a firm that believes in an architecture that organises, understands and gives meaning to the experiences and information it houses. At the core of our architecture is the ability to take a fresh look at design problems and transform limitations into possibilities.