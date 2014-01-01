Your browser is out-of-date.

Timber Home Kits
Home Builders in Western Cape, Cape Town, Sun Valley
Reviews (1)
    • Construction Specialist in Timber Frame Construction, Hybrid Homes, Nutec Homes, Timber Homes, Kit Homes and Project Management

    Services
    Timber Frame Construction
    Service areas
    • Global
    • Western Cape
    • Cape Town
    • Sun Valley
    Company awards
    • ITC SA 2014 (Institute of Timber Construction South Africa—Annual Awards)
    • 3 x Bronze Awards
    • ITC SA 2015 (Institute of Timber Construction South Africa—Annual Awards)
    • 1 x Gold Award
    • 2 x Silver Awards
    • 1 x Bronze Awards
    Address
    4 Cruiser Close
    7985 Western Cape, Cape Town, Sun Valley
    South Africa
    +27-828537924 www.timberhomekits.co.za

    Reviews

    Barend Venter
    Awesome Timber Frame company
    almost 2 years ago
