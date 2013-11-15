Your browser is out-of-date.

House Couture Interior Design Studio
Designers in Cape Town
    • Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
    Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    +27
    Rose St
    Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
    Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
    Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
    +38
    Burton Ave
    Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    +41
    Saffraan Ave
    Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
    Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
    Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
    +26
    Atlantic Drive

    House Couture Interior Design Studio was established in 2007 by Nicola Rossouw.
    We offer a personalized & bespoke design service, involving our clients in every step of the creative process.   Our aim is to adhere to our clients lifestyle brief by creating an original & authentic interior which stand the test of time.   We offer a full interior design service from concept to completion, delivering solutions that exceed expectations & add value to projects.   Our attention to detail is evident through the entire design & decorative process.   We work with clients directly & collaborate with architects, landscapers, builders & artisans towards intelligent, practical & cohesive interiors.   Our design philosophy is embedded in our ethos that an interior should be aesthetically balanced & elegantly layered.

    Services
    • Design conceptualisation
    • Interior renovations & upgrades
    • soft furnishings & accessories
    • custom furniture manufacturing & sourcing curtains
    • shutters & blinds
    • styling.
    Service areas
    Western Cape
    Address
    14 Door de Kraal Ave
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825798881
