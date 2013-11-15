House Couture Interior Design Studio was established in 2007 by Nicola Rossouw.

We offer a personalized & bespoke design service, involving our clients in every step of the creative process. Our aim is to adhere to our clients lifestyle brief by creating an original & authentic interior which stand the test of time. We offer a full interior design service from concept to completion, delivering solutions that exceed expectations & add value to projects. Our attention to detail is evident through the entire design & decorative process. We work with clients directly & collaborate with architects, landscapers, builders & artisans towards intelligent, practical & cohesive interiors. Our design philosophy is embedded in our ethos that an interior should be aesthetically balanced & elegantly layered.