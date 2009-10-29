Your browser is out-of-date.

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (0)
Projects

    AOJ is a progressive Johannesburg-based architecture and design practice, formally established in 2009.

    Guided by the principles of best practice we strive at AOJ to create bespoke architecture that is not only interesting, sustainable and innovative but architecture that preserves the integrity and functionality of every build.

    While there is no limit to the type, scale or complexity of projects that we tackle our specialities lie in new builds and extensive additions and alterations in the commercial, residential and education sectors. In addition to this we also have a passion for micro projects or small builds which have a focus on attention to detail.

    Our emphasis on professionalism at AOJ ensures efficiency and constructive collaboration with fellow professionals and consultants involved on all our projects.

    At the same time we are cognisant of the fact that each of our clients has different needs and wants. We take this seriously, which is why we support and guide our clients throughout the design, build and hand over process. It is this commitment and professionalism that has led to strong and long lasting relationships with all stakeholders, most importantly our clients.

    On any project there are many factors to consider and this is the reason why AOJ not only offer a standard architectural service but also additional design and investigative focussed services, which include site investigations, interior architecture, space planning and custom furniture design.

    Services
    • Full
    • or Partial Architectural services offered
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Company awards
    • Commendation Award—Mpumalanga Institute of Architects 2017
    • Commendation Award—Gauteng Institute for Architecture 2017
    • Silver Prize—SAIA Total (SA) Architectural Competition 2016
    • Bronze Loerie for Interior Design and Temporary Structures—Loerie Awards 2015
    • Laureate—Young Architects In Africa Competition 2014
    • Gold Loerie in Ubuntu Category—Loerie Awards 2014
    • Award of Merit—South African Institute of Architects 2014
    • Commendation Award—Afrisam/SAIA Award for Sustainable Architecture 2014
    • Award for Architecture—Gauteng Institute for Architecture 2013
    • Silver Loerie for Three Dimensional and Environmental Design—Loerie Awards 2013
    Address
    141 Jan Smuts avenue
    2193 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-878020000 www.theaoj.co.za
