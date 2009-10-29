AOJ is a progressive Johannesburg-based architecture and design practice, formally established in 2009.

Guided by the principles of best practice we strive at AOJ to create bespoke architecture that is not only interesting, sustainable and innovative but architecture that preserves the integrity and functionality of every build.

While there is no limit to the type, scale or complexity of projects that we tackle our specialities lie in new builds and extensive additions and alterations in the commercial, residential and education sectors. In addition to this we also have a passion for micro projects or small builds which have a focus on attention to detail.

Our emphasis on professionalism at AOJ ensures efficiency and constructive collaboration with fellow professionals and consultants involved on all our projects.

At the same time we are cognisant of the fact that each of our clients has different needs and wants. We take this seriously, which is why we support and guide our clients throughout the design, build and hand over process. It is this commitment and professionalism that has led to strong and long lasting relationships with all stakeholders, most importantly our clients.

On any project there are many factors to consider and this is the reason why AOJ not only offer a standard architectural service but also additional design and investigative focussed services, which include site investigations, interior architecture, space planning and custom furniture design.