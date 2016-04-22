High-quality architectural practice with keen eye for beauty, harmony and details, working towards an organic unity between parts. Concept carried through from overall idea down to the fine details of the design. Recognizes the need for beauty as a fundamental human need, and therefore the subject is in relationship with others and the environment.
- Services
- Full Bespoke Architectural Services including bespoke furniture design
- Service areas
- Gauteng Province and surrounds
- South Africa
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
42a Lancaster Ave, Craighall Park
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-112686165 www.voxhumana.co.za