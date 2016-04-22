Your browser is out-of-date.

Human Voice Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
Reviews
Projects

    • ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern Garden
    ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE
    New Home for Estate Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern Garden
    New Home for Estate Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    New Home for Estate Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    New Home for Estate Developer
    New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses Grey
    New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern houses
    New House for Developer

    High-quality architectural practice with keen eye for beauty, harmony and details, working towards an organic unity between parts. Concept carried through from overall idea down to the fine details of the design. Recognizes the need for beauty as a fundamental human need, and therefore the subject is in relationship with others and the environment.

    Services
    Full Bespoke Architectural Services including bespoke furniture design
    Service areas
    • Gauteng Province and surrounds
    • South Africa
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    42a Lancaster Ave, Craighall Park
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112686165 www.voxhumana.co.za

    Reviews

    New Mellenia Enterprises
    3 months ago
    Dylan Green
    One of the best houses I've seen in Johannesburg and a complete steal for Airbnb
    3 months ago
    Paul Rheeders
    about 4 years ago
