House of Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hillcrest
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Modern bathroom, House of Decor House of Decor Minimal style Bathroom White
    Modern bathroom
    Kitchen project, House of Decor House of Decor Kitchen units White
    Kitchen project
    Wooden side table, House of Decor House of Decor Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Wood effect
    Wooden side table
    Side table, House of Decor House of Decor BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
    Side table, House of Decor House of Decor BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
    Side table
    Doctors rooms, House of Decor House of Decor Commercial spaces Wood effect
    Doctors rooms, House of Decor House of Decor Commercial spaces Grey
    Doctors rooms, House of Decor House of Decor Commercial spaces Wood effect
    Doctors rooms
    Lovely modern living room, House of Decor House of Decor Modern living room Multicolored
    Lovely modern living room, House of Decor House of Decor Modern living room Multicolored
    Lovely modern living room, House of Decor House of Decor Modern living room Orange
    Lovely modern living room
    We pride ourselves on our exceptional interior design services we have to offer; no project is too small or too large, whether it is a single room or an entire home, we are here to transform your spaces. Not only are we interior designers, we manaufacture unique quality furniture and custom curtaining best suited for our customers.

    Services
    • Interior design and decor
    • Upholstery workshop
    • Custom wallpapers
    • Curtain workshop
    • Fabric library
    Service areas
    South Africa and hillcrest
    Address
    Shop 7, Builders Way
    3650 Hillcrest
    South Africa
    +27-317652811 www.houseofdecor.co.za

    Reviews

    tayla wynne
    Most amazing experience at House of Decor, always feel so welcome!
    about 2 months ago
    Megan Squires
    Such a variety of lovely items to choose from! Definitely recommend trying out their interior design services!
    about 2 months ago
    ashleigh Ryan
    Such a beautiful shop with so many gorgeous items. Their Curtaining and Upholstery workshops also make it the perfect 1 stop design shop! ✨
    about 2 months ago
