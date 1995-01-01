We are a award winning multidisciplinary South African design firm. Our expertise includes architecture, interior design, brandspace, object design, project management and procurement services. We have been delivering inspiring solutions throughout Africa since 1995.

Our team of professional architects, interior architects, interior designers, technologists and project managers represent the best talent available. ARCA Unlimited is structured to be adaptable and flexible to meet the needs of diverse clients and projects of any scale.

To ensure consistency of performance and attention to detail, each project is led by an individual responsible for managing all aspects involved and overseen by a director.