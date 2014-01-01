Your browser is out-of-date.

Creo-B Designs
Architects in Klerksdorp
    • House Calder, Creo-B Designs Creo-B Designs
    House Calder, Creo-B Designs Creo-B Designs
    House Calder, Creo-B Designs Creo-B Designs
    +21
    House Calder

    Architecture and interior designing to fit the clients need as well as photography.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior design, and Photography
    Service areas
    Klerksdorp
    Company awards
    • Young Blood—By Candace King, South African Property Review March 2014 (http://issuu.com/sapoa052013/docs/south_african_property_review_march)
    • M.Arch Thesis—A High Level of Ordinariness, H.S. Benadé (Architectural Masters degree thesis discussing the idea of ordinariness in architecture and how simplistic design and material can be used to create a high level of aesthetic. )
    Address
    2570 Klerksdorp
    South Africa
    www.facebook.com/creobdesigns
