Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
I.Scope Interior Architecture
Interior Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a professional and dynamic team experienced in Architecture, Interior Design and Space planning. Whatever your desire, we at I.Scope offer our clients a comprehensive & flexible service, which can be tailor�-made according to their project needs. Our expertise and management knowledge allow us to successfully expedite any project.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design and Space planning.
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    21 Cradock Avenue, Cradock Heights, Rosebank
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-118808600 www.iscope.co.za/#top

    Reviews

    Sekike Sekikealex
    over 3 years ago
    Jonathan X Peers
    Absolutely stunning designs come out of this space
    almost 5 years ago
      Add SEO element