Architects in Bloemfontein
Projects

    • House LE, Truspace Truspace Single family home
    House LE, Truspace Truspace Single family home
    House LE, Truspace Truspace Single family home
    +2
    House LE
    House Blomerus, Truspace Truspace Single family home
    House Blomerus, Truspace Truspace Single family home
    House Blomerus, Truspace Truspace Patios
    +4
    House Blomerus
    107 Zastron Renovations, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    107 Zastron Renovations, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    107 Zastron Renovations, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    +4
    107 Zastron Renovations
    N1 Farm Stall, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    N1 Farm Stall, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    N1 Farm Stall, Truspace Truspace Commercial spaces
    +2
    N1 Farm Stall
    Belgrave Lodge, Truspace Truspace Modern houses
    Belgrave Lodge, Truspace Truspace Modern houses
    Belgrave Lodge, Truspace Truspace Modern houses
    +1
    Belgrave Lodge
    Olea Estate, Truspace Truspace Classic style houses
    Olea Estate, Truspace Truspace Classic style houses
    Olea Estate, Truspace Truspace Classic style houses
    +3
    Olea Estate
    ABOUT US
    TRUSPACE is a young dynamic architectural company founded in 2015 focusing on development of the built environment through creative, practical and sustainable architecture.  We endeavour to address challenges of place making through unique solutions. The total understanding of the architectural fourth dimension –Time- facilitates this quest.

    Grasping this concept enables our designs to encapsulate visionary architecture, sustainable development and lucrative investment contributing to multifaceted value –at present& fundamentally in the future. We are passionate about our business and hold ourselves to formidable professional standards. We exercise attention to careful planning and fine detail& persevere for successful completion of each project.

    Primarily based in Bloemfontein, Free State, We have associate offices in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and a reach in the North-West and Eastern Cape Provinces. The company directors, Mr A.P. Greeff and Mr M. Jama have over 20 years combined working experience in the Built Environment. Both obtainingM.Arch (Prof) degree in Architecture at the University of the Free State (UFS) and subsequently being registered as members of the South African Council of the Architectural Profession (SACAP).

    TRUSPACE is a LEVEL2 B-BBEE contributing company

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Southern Africa and Bloemfontein
    Company awards
    2012 SAISC Steel Award: Bridge Catagory
    Address
    4 Sowden Street
    9301 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-510300023 truspace.co.za

    Reviews

    Nozipho Construction Nozipho Construction
    Renovation and Home Improvement in Johannesburg
    over 5 years ago
