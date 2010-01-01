ABOUT US

TRUSPACE is a young dynamic architectural company founded in 2015 focusing on development of the built environment through creative, practical and sustainable architecture. We endeavour to address challenges of place making through unique solutions. The total understanding of the architectural fourth dimension –Time- facilitates this quest.

Grasping this concept enables our designs to encapsulate visionary architecture, sustainable development and lucrative investment contributing to multifaceted value –at present& fundamentally in the future. We are passionate about our business and hold ourselves to formidable professional standards. We exercise attention to careful planning and fine detail& persevere for successful completion of each project.

Primarily based in Bloemfontein, Free State, We have associate offices in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and a reach in the North-West and Eastern Cape Provinces. The company directors, Mr A.P. Greeff and Mr M. Jama have over 20 years combined working experience in the Built Environment. Both obtainingM.Arch (Prof) degree in Architecture at the University of the Free State (UFS) and subsequently being registered as members of the South African Council of the Architectural Profession (SACAP).

TRUSPACE is a LEVEL2 B-BBEE contributing company