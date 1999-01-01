Establish in 1993, branched out of Theatre Set Design, we strive to serve and create in a spirit of excellence, giving attention to the practical needs in a design as well as the aesthetic. Johan Badenhorst Design Studio specialize in interior design, painting techniques and commissioned artwork.
- Services
- Interior design and decoration for corporate
- retail and domestic clients.
- Service areas
- Globally from South Africa
- Bloemfontein
- Company awards
- 2003 : Outstanding Corporate Design Nomination—IE Magazine
- 1999 : FNB VITA Nomination—Best Set Design : The Student Prince
- 1992 : VITA Award, PACOFS—Drama Department
- 1990 : ARTES Nomination—SABC TV
- 1986—Piers Nicholson Award, PACOFS—Outstanding contribution to Theatre
- Address
-
9301 Bloemfontein
South Africa
+27-825725579
Johan Badenhorst Design Studio wish to reach and exceed the highest expectations in adding value and finalize every project, giving attention to quality and style to the highest order. We continue to search and research art, architecture, interior, furnishing and refurbishing of historical period and modern trends and innovation.