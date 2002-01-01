Based in Langebaan, Absolute Blinds & Interiors will supply and install blinds, shutters, curtains, rods, rails and bed linen. Absolute Blinds and Interiors Showroom was founded by Cornelle Kriel in 2004 and is proudly serving the West Coast since then. Cornelle studied at Calder School of Interior Design, and achieved a diploma in Interior Design & Decoration in 2002. Absolute Blinds & Interiors is the Sole Agent for Taylor Window Blinds in Langebaan on the West Coast. The products that we supply and install are of the best quality from established manufacturers and come with a one year guarantee. We work closely together with the Home Owner, Building Contractor or Architect.