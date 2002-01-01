Based in Langebaan, Absolute Blinds & Interiors will supply and install blinds, shutters, curtains, rods, rails and bed linen. Absolute Blinds and Interiors Showroom was founded by Cornelle Kriel in 2004 and is proudly serving the West Coast since then. Cornelle studied at Calder School of Interior Design, and achieved a diploma in Interior Design & Decoration in 2002. Absolute Blinds & Interiors is the Sole Agent for Taylor Window Blinds in Langebaan on the West Coast. The products that we supply and install are of the best quality from established manufacturers and come with a one year guarantee. We work closely together with the Home Owner, Building Contractor or Architect.
- Services
- Absolute Blinds is situated in the Madriko Centre in Langebaan
- but supply all kinds of blinds and interior services to our West Coast clientele. At Absolute Blinds you have a large variety of blinds and shutters to choose from: venetian blinds
- roller blinds
- vertical blinds
- roman blinds
- bamboo blinds
- duette honeycomb blinds
- plisse blinds and pleated blinds. We are professional interiors who can assist you with all your window dressing and upholstery needs. All our work is custom made to your requirements and includes measuring
- making and installation of curtains
- blinds
- bedspreads
- bed linen
- shutters
- rods and rails. New home owners on the West Coast will also be glad to know that we keep a wide selection of imported and local fabrics to choose from
- that will fit just about any taste and budget.
- Show all 15 services
- Service areas
- West Coast and Langebaan
- Address
-
Shop 15, Madriko Centre, Breë Street
7357 Langebaan
South Africa
+27-227722439 www.absoluteblindsandinteriors.co.za