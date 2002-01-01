Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Absolute Blinds &amp; Interiors
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Langebaan
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Absolute Blinds & Interiors
    Click to complete

    Based in Langebaan, Absolute Blinds & Interiors will supply and install blinds, shutters, curtains, rods, rails and bed linen. Absolute Blinds and Interiors Showroom was founded by Cornelle Kriel in 2004 and is proudly serving the West Coast since then. Cornelle studied at Calder School of Interior Design, and achieved a diploma in Interior Design & Decoration in 2002. Absolute Blinds & Interiors is the Sole Agent for Taylor Window Blinds in Langebaan on the West Coast. The products that we supply and install are of the best quality from established manufacturers and come with a one year guarantee. We work closely together with the Home Owner, Building Contractor or Architect.

    Services
    • Absolute Blinds is situated in the Madriko Centre in Langebaan
    • but supply all kinds of blinds and interior services to our West Coast clientele. At Absolute Blinds you have a large variety of blinds and shutters to choose from: venetian blinds
    • roller blinds
    • vertical blinds
    • roman blinds
    • bamboo blinds
    • duette honeycomb blinds
    • plisse blinds and pleated blinds. We are professional interiors who can assist you with all your window dressing and upholstery needs. All our work is custom made to your requirements and includes measuring
    • making and installation of curtains
    • blinds
    • bedspreads
    • bed linen
    • shutters
    • rods and rails. New home owners on the West Coast will also be glad to know that we keep a wide selection of imported and local fabrics to choose from
    • that will fit just about any taste and budget.
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    West Coast and Langebaan
    Address
    Shop 15, Madriko Centre, Breë Street
    7357 Langebaan
    South Africa
    +27-227722439 www.absoluteblindsandinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    Bernadette Martin
    Efficient Service 😊
    3 months ago
    Antoinette Spangenberg
    Good, friendly service
    12 months ago
    Riana Visser
    Excellent service from Reinette. Can really recommend them. Blinds of good quality and best prices
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element