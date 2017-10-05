Première Interior Designs is an independent firm with years of experience in the interior designing industry.
Design is about much more than simple good looks, our vision is to provide efficient ideas with a touch of modern beauty.
Take your design from concept to installation with ease, Contact us for more information
- Services
- Creating Layout of a space with 3Ds renders
- Residential Design
- Healthcare Design (medical offices)
- Commercial Design (Office spaces)
- and installation
- Service areas
- Kitchen designs
- Bedrooms cupboards and room designs
- Bathroom Vanities Bar designs
- Office or Study designs
- Wall units or TV Units designs.
- Pretoria
- Address
-
0127 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-123701320 www.pidesigns.co.za
Far from the ordinary