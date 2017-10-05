Your browser is out-of-date.

Première Interior Designs
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Pretoria
    • HOUSE DLAMINI, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Multi-Family house
    HOUSE DLAMINI, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Multi-Family house
    HOUSE DLAMINI, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Multi-Family house
    +15
    HOUSE DLAMINI
    HOUSE MORE, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Wood Multicolored
    HOUSE MORE
    HOUSE Ncamani, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Study/office Wood Brown
    HOUSE Ncamani, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Study/office Wood Brown
    HOUSE Ncamani, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Study/office Wood Brown
    HOUSE Ncamani
    White oak veneer with , Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Wood
    White oak veneer with
    HOUSE DLAMINI, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Solid Wood White
    HOUSE DLAMINI, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Solid Wood White
    HOUSE DLAMINI
    KITCHEN AND BEDROOM CUPBOARDS, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Grey
    KITCHEN AND BEDROOM CUPBOARDS, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens Grey
    KITCHEN AND BEDROOM CUPBOARDS, Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs Built-in kitchens
    +20
    KITCHEN AND BEDROOM CUPBOARDS
    Show all 12 projects

    Première Interior Designs is an independent firm with years of experience in the interior designing industry.
    Design is about much more than simple good looks, our vision is to provide efficient ideas with a touch of modern beauty.

    Take your design from concept to installation with ease, Contact us for more information

    Services
    • Creating Layout of a space with 3Ds renders
    • Residential Design
    • Healthcare Design (medical offices)
    • Commercial Design (Office spaces)
    • and installation
    Service areas
    • Kitchen designs
    • Bedrooms cupboards and room designs
    • Bathroom Vanities Bar designs
    • Office or Study designs
    • Wall units or TV Units designs.
    • Pretoria
    Address
    0127 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123701320 www.pidesigns.co.za
