Nowadays Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Eagle Canyon Golf Estate
    • Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Wood Amber/Gold
    Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Wood Orange
    Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    +6
    Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge
    The Fairway Hotel , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces
    The Fairway Hotel , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces
    The Fairway Hotel , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces
    +5
    The Fairway Hotel
    Askari Spa , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Green
    Askari Spa , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces White
    Askari Spa , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces White
    +1
    Askari Spa
    The Falstaff - Boutique Hotel Sandton , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Ceramic Green
    The Falstaff - Boutique Hotel Sandton , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Wood Red
    The Falstaff - Boutique Hotel Sandton , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces
    +17
    The Falstaff - Boutique Hotel Sandton
    Residential - Steyn City , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
    Residential - Steyn City , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
    Residential - Steyn City , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
    +14
    Residential - Steyn City

    Nowadays Interiors offers a turnkey interior design & decorating service to the residential, corporate and hospitality industry. Our services include high end renovations, sourcing of finished, space planning and all soft furnishings and decor.  

    Services
    • Interior decorating
    • Interior design
    • designer curtaining
    • renovations
    • finishes.
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Gauteng & outlying areas. Hotels and Lodges & large residential projects all over South Africa & neighbouring countries.
    • Eagle Canyon Golf Estate
    Address
    Stand
    2040 Eagle Canyon Golf Estate
    South Africa
    +27-117943093 www.nowadaysinteriors.co.za
