Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This website is under heavy load (queue full)

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.

Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Justin Bate Architecture offer a full and professional architectural service and are proud of the personal service any client will receive by working with us. We establish strong working relationships with out clients based on open communication, respect and trust. You will be safe in the knowledge that you are working with one of the best architects in South Africa that will lead you through the process from initial consultation to construction and additionally even interior design services

    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    35/37 Island Circle, Riverhorse Valley, Island Office Park
    4017 Durban
    South Africa
    www.jbatearc.com
      Add SEO element