John Smillie Architects is based in central Durban, South Africa, and is committed to creating appropriate solutions of enduring quality by engaging with our clients to understand their needs. We also believe in effective communication and take pride in producing quality drawings in both the design and construction phases, using state-of-the-art computer technology.
- Services
- Design
- documentation
- local authority approval
- contract administration
- 3D Computer Simulations
- Service areas
- Durban, Cape Town, and South Africa
- Company awards
- Winner: 2015 SAISC Steel Construction Award (Residential Category)
- Special Mention: 2015 KZNIA Award for Architecture
- Address
-
104 Gordon Road
4001 Durban
South Africa
+27-313121523 www.johnsmilliearchitects.com