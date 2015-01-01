Your browser is out-of-date.

John Smillie Architects
Architects in Durban
Reviews (3)
    • House in Simbithi, Ballito, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern bathroom
    House in Simbithi, Ballito, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    House in Simbithi, Ballito, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern living room
    House in Simbithi, Ballito
    House in Zimbali, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    House in Zimbali, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern kitchen
    House in Zimbali, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern kitchen
    House in Zimbali
    Ocean Vista Guest House, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    Ocean Vista Guest House, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    Ocean Vista Guest House, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    Ocean Vista Guest House
    House on North Coast, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    House on North Coast, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    House on North Coast, John Smillie Architects John Smillie Architects Modern houses
    House on North Coast

    John Smillie Architects is based in central Durban, South Africa, and is committed to creating appropriate solutions of enduring quality by engaging with our clients to understand their needs. We also believe in effective communication and take pride in producing quality drawings in both the design and construction phases, using state-of-the-art computer technology.

    Services
    • Design
    • documentation
    • local authority approval
    • contract administration
    • 3D Computer Simulations
    Service areas
    Durban, Cape Town, and South Africa
    Company awards
    • Winner: 2015 SAISC Steel Construction Award (Residential Category)
    • Special Mention: 2015 KZNIA Award for Architecture
    Address
    104 Gordon Road
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-313121523 www.johnsmilliearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Arek Ciesielski
    Great Person the best specialist
    about 1 year ago
    Danielle Scheepers
    over 1 year ago
    Ryan Fuller
    over 1 year ago
