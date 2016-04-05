Your browser is out-of-date.

De Marcy Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    De Marcy Interiors is a business that has a passion for interior design and interior decorating. With access to many suppliers in the interior industry we offer a wide variety of services and products. By simply calling or emailing us, you can book a free consultation where we can come to your home and discuss your interior needs. No job is too big or too small, it is our absolute pleasure to be of service to our clients knowing that a few small changes or a complete home makeover has the ability to make us feel like new people in a home we truly love to spend time in. This is not our job but our passion.

    Services
    • Custom made Curtains
    • Curtain Accessories
    • Cushions
    • Headboards. Wallpaper Supply and Install
    Service areas
    Paarl, Winelands, and Cape Town
    Address
    850 Val de Vie Estate
    7646 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-760652110 www.demarcyinteriors.com

    Reviews

    William Classen
    Very good
    almost 5 years ago
    Asani Bhawa
    Ok
    over 4 years ago
    RedHot Design The Web Designers
    Fantastic, great staff & no complaints. Visit anytime!!
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
