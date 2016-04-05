De Marcy Interiors is a business that has a passion for interior design and interior decorating. With access to many suppliers in the interior industry we offer a wide variety of services and products. By simply calling or emailing us, you can book a free consultation where we can come to your home and discuss your interior needs. No job is too big or too small, it is our absolute pleasure to be of service to our clients knowing that a few small changes or a complete home makeover has the ability to make us feel like new people in a home we truly love to spend time in. This is not our job but our passion.