Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Habitat Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rivcroft, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    Rivcroft, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    Rivcroft, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    Rivcroft
    Motherland Benmore, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Commercial spaces
    Motherland Benmore, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Commercial spaces
    Motherland Benmore, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Commercial spaces
    Motherland Benmore
    Pool Pavillion, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Single family home
    Pool Pavillion, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Garden Pool
    Pool Pavillion, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Patios
    Pool Pavillion
    Epping Road - Zimbabwe, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    Epping Road - Zimbabwe, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Single family home
    Epping Road - Zimbabwe, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Single family home
    Epping Road - Zimbabwe
    Waterfall Estate, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Single family home
    Waterfall Estate, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    Waterfall Estate, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses
    +1
    Waterfall Estate
    Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style house
    Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style dining room Bricks
    Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Study/office
    +10
    Walkersons House
    Show all 9 projects

    We are a dynamic group of Architects and Interior Designers who believe that every sucessfull project begins with an idea. The idea becomes the line and the line finds another line and soon the journey to a new an exciting project becomes a reality. Urban Habitat Architects would like to take that journey with you. A complete service. From idea to execution.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design and Construction
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    The Campus, Wrigley Field Building, 57 Soane Street, Bryanston
    2191 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-109004104 www.uharchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Willem van Wyk
    Wel designed structures for urban dwellers.
    almost 3 years ago
    Lu-Ann Bure
    Professional architect with a fantastic design eye that listens to his clients and adheres to the brief given. Fantastic service
    almost 7 years ago
    Desmond Sanders
    I've known Jensen for a couple years now. In saying that I found that when he came to do my plans for my extentions of my house, I was pleasantly surprised. He did what I asked for when it came to the design, plus he added some nice touches which I did not think of to finish off the place. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking for an Architect and I will definitely use him in the future.
    almost 9 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element