ATTIK Design is a boutique interior architecture firm based in Cape Town, South Africa. Our focus is to create progressive interiors that reflect the distinctive values of our clients and their lifestyle.
- Services
- Residential interior architecture and design
- Custom furniture and lighting design
- Corporate interior architecture and design
- Project co-ordination and on-site management
- Service areas
- Cape Town and South Africa
- Address
-
179 Kloof Street, Unit 9 Vredehof Building, Gardens
8005 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-833059731 http://attik.co.za