ATTIK Design
Interior Architects in Cape Town
    • House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style houses
    House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
    House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style garden
    House Oranjezicht

    ATTIK Design is a boutique interior architecture firm based in Cape Town, South Africa. Our focus is to create progressive interiors that reflect the distinctive values of our clients and their lifestyle.

    Services
    • Residential interior architecture and design
    • Custom furniture and lighting design
    • Corporate interior architecture and design
    • Project co-ordination and on-site management
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    179 Kloof Street, Unit 9 Vredehof Building, Gardens
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-833059731 http://attik.co.za
