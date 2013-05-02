Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Japanese Garden Concepts
Landscape Designers in Benoni
Overview 30Projects (30) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LOEWENTHAL, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    LOEWENTHAL, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    LOEWENTHAL, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +4
    LOEWENTHAL
    MORSE, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    MORSE, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    MORSE, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +8
    MORSE
    SCHACHAT , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    SCHACHAT , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    SCHACHAT , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +3
    SCHACHAT
    HORE , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    HORE , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    HORE , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +11
    HORE
    CHASKELSON, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    CHASKELSON, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    CHASKELSON, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +1
    CHASKELSON
    WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts
    WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
    +1
    WIGGILL
    Show all 30 projects

    We specialize in designing and creating Japanese and oriental/Balinese gardens of all kinds.
    Japanese design principles can be blended with and applied very effectively to all contemporary genres of landscaping including indigenous gardens (eg: ‘Afro-Zen’) to create functional gardens that truly make a statement. General landscaping projects also undertaken. Sourcing and supply of all ornamentation and materials (eg. Rocks, stone, pebbles, gravels, trellises, etc) In these stressful and hurried times, there is a very real need for a special, quiet place where one can retreat to in order to relax, look within and recharge one's physical and spiritual batteries. However, as time is so precious, the opportunities to achieve this tranquillity are few and far between. The key is to create a beautiful area, indoors or outdoors, where a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere can be achieved. The aim of Japanese Garden Concepts is to assist people in creating just such a harmonious atmosphere, whether it is in the domestic or corporate environment.

    Services
    • Specialised Japanese / oriental landscaping
    • design and supply
    Service areas
    South Africa and Benoni
    Address
    2nd Avenue, Northmead, Benoni, Gauteng
    1501 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-834486839 www.japanesegardens.co.za
      Add SEO element