JBA Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (3)
    • House Doebler, JBA Architects JBA Architects Single family home Bricks White
    House Doebler, JBA Architects JBA Architects Built-in kitchens Glass Red
    House Doebler, JBA Architects JBA Architects Stairs Wood-Plastic Composite White
    House Doebler
    House Brand, JBA Architects JBA Architects Patios Solid Wood Wood effect
    House Brand, JBA Architects JBA Architects Modern bathroom Wood Black
    House Brand, JBA Architects JBA Architects Modern bathroom Solid Wood Black
    House Brand
    House Kai, JBA Architects JBA Architects Patios Iron/Steel Black
    House Kai, JBA Architects JBA Architects Patios Wood Grey
    House Kai, JBA Architects JBA Architects Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Grey
    House Kai
    Services
    Professional Architect
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    82B Eden on the Bay
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215542858 www.jba-architects.com

    Reviews

    Yandisa Mnqanqeni
    8 months ago
    Marieta Steyn
    Dont know a lot... but heard they are good to do business with
    over 4 years ago
    Nina W.
    Great experience working with Jeanette from JBA! Very good architect who uses latest 3D technology and can advise on best practices to get to European standards. Calm under pressure, an absolute pleasure to work with. If I build another house would always hire her again!
    about 3 years ago
