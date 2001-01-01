Your browser is out-of-date.

Plumbers Johannesburg
Plumbers in Johannesburg,
Reviews
Services

  • Emergency 24 hour Plumbers
  • Geysers repairs & Installation
  • Unblocking sinks and toilets
  • Fixing blocked drains
  • Central heating geyser maintenance
  • Fixing dripping taps
  • Clearing blocked waste pipes
  • Septic tank clearance
  • Fitting all types of showers
  • Pressure Valve testing
  • Mending burst pipes
  • Leak detection
  • Repairs to leaky old radiators
  • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
  • Commercial & Industrial capabilities
  • Fixing shower leaks
  • Central heating system repairs
  • Fixing running toilets
  • Clearing clogged shower heads
  • Kitchen Renovations
  • Install washing & dishwasher machines
  • Boreholes and geothermal heat pumps
  • Clearing clogged drainage
  • CCTV drain inspections

    Drainage installation and repairs

    As far as plumbing is concerned, we are the best in Johannesburg and its suburbs. Our company Plumbers Johannesburg has everything you could ever need in a good piping expert. The knowledge and expertise of our employees are unmatched. We have been working diligently for years to keep the drainage and sewer system in homes and commercial buildings in good shape. Our services range from unclogging drains; installing, repairing, and maintaining appliances such as showers, geysers, bathtubs, sinks, faucets, et al; to cleaning of septic tanks and testing pressure valves. We are highly revered for our fast response, quality service delivery, durable equipment, and affordable rates. Give us a call on +27 011 568 0974 and talk to one of our professional plumbers.

    Service areas
    • Bedfordview
    • Bryanston
    • Central CBD
    • Rosebank
    • Centurion
    • Fourways
    • Johannesburg South
    • Soweto
    • Melville
    • Northcliff
    • Midrand
    • Sandton
    • Randburg
    • Roodepoort
    • Gauteng
    • Johannesburg,
    Address
    704 Hadelle Heights, Paul Nel & Quartz Street, Hillbrow,
    2001, Gauteng, Johannesburg,
    South Africa
    +27-115680974 www.plumbersjohannesburg.com
