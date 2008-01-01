Based in Cape Town, MINK Design was founded by Sihan Wiid in 2008 and provides a comprehensive interior design service for residential, commercial, retail and hospitality properties. We place absolute importance on understanding the particular needs of our clients for a personalised service delivered to an uncompromisingly high standard and attention to detail. Our services incorporate all aspects of interior architecture, design, build, lighting, spatial planning, procurement and project management. Sihan is intrinsically involved from inception to completion, ensuring that work is carried out to exacting standards, on time and within budget.