We specialise in contemporary interior design for Residential, Retail and Corporate clients. We are based in Johannesburg. Our signature style is timeless design with a modern yet lived in feel. We also specialise in the selection of art and sculpture to complete our projects. We design customer made furniture and have launched our own Room31 Collection - a furniture range that showcases our unique style.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Decorating
- Styling
- Furniture Design
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Jhb
- Company awards
- Works have been published in Visi magazine and Home and Garden Magazine.
- Address
-
Unit 1, no 12 Teesdale road Hydepark
2196 Jhb
South Africa
+27-828030609 www.room31.co.za
Legal disclosure
Contemporary interior design for residential, retail and corporate clients.