Room31
Designers in Jhb
    We specialise in contemporary interior design for Residential, Retail and Corporate clients. We are based in Johannesburg. Our signature style is timeless design with a modern yet lived in feel. We also specialise in the selection of art and sculpture to complete our projects. We design customer made furniture and have launched our own Room31 Collection - a furniture range that showcases our unique style. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Decorating
    • Styling
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Jhb
    Company awards
    Works have been published in Visi magazine and Home and Garden Magazine. 
    Address
    Unit 1, no 12 Teesdale road Hydepark
    2196 Jhb
    South Africa
    +27-828030609 www.room31.co.za
    Contemporary interior design for residential, retail and corporate clients. 

