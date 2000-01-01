Your browser is out-of-date.

Electrician Johannesburg
Electricians in Johannesburg
Services

  • Emergency Electrician
  • All Electrical Repairs
  • Fault Finding
  • Electrical Compliance Certificates
  • Electrical Testing & Inspections
  • Re-wiring
  • Fuse Boards/Circuit Breakers
  • Appliance Installation
  • lighting Installation

    Electrical Wiring and Appliance Installation

    Electrician Johannesburg is here to give you the best electrical installation, repair, and maintenance service. Value for your money is what you get when you hire our team of qualified and experienced technicians. We are highly skilled and can fix all manner of electrical malfunctions. After spending more than 3 decades installing appliances, checking Fuse boards & circuit breakers, wiring homes & commercial premises, conducting inspections, and issuing Electrical Compliance Certificates, we have gained a significant amount of knowledge and expertise to get the job done perfectly. We place a lot of value in the safety and satisfaction of clients, therefore, we only use quality equipment from reliable manufacturers. You can reach us on our direct line +27 11 568 1377 in case of an emergency or if you want to consult with an expert.

    Service areas
    • Rosebank (Central)
    • Johannesburg City Centre & CBD
    • Bryanston
    • Soweto
    • Sandton
    • Johannesburg South
    • Johannesburg West
    • Randburg
    • East Rand
    • Bedfordview
    • Roodepoort
    • Midrand
    • Fourways
    Address
    107 Albertina Sisulu Road,
    2000, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115681377 www.electrician-johannesburg.com
