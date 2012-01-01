Founded in 2012, by Jacob Crafford-Burger, who has a solid background in multiple design and creative fields such as; Interior Design, Landscaping, Fashion and Textiles, Kojabu has been committed to offering an all-inclusive design and construction service. Core values of the business are cost effectiveness without compromising on the highest quality design standards. We are able to achieve this thanks to Jacob’s multy-faceted skill-set, which includes; creative direction, project management and implementation of all projects.





Facilitating the design process, Kojabu has an inhouse construction team of highly reputable builders and craftsmen to bring to life the renovation of small projects and to oversee the development of new builds. This team is a standalone service that can be outsourced by other interior designers to execute their design projects. Our construction team places enormous emphasis on quality, extra attention to detail and providing our clients with a final product that is much more than what they anticipated. For both our renovation projects and new builds, we work timeously and efficiently, and for the former we always ensure your most valuable furniture and possessions are well looked after.





Kojabu Concepts has become known for our attention to detail, strong work ethic and of course our bespoke and personalized approach. Over the years we have accrued a high-end network of clients with the completion of numerous projects both residential and commercial in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.