Cape Town Carpet Cleaners
Building cleaning in Cape Town
    Carpet & Upholstery cleaning and repair

    Getting your carpet and upholstery cleaned in Cape Town is as easy as calling up Cape Town carpet cleaners on +27 021 300 1875. We are a fully-fledged professional company equipped with quality resources and skilled manpower. Our area(s) of specialization include stain removal, mattress cleaning, rug disinfection, carpet repair, and upholstery cleaning. We have served hundreds of homeowners and offices within Cape Town and its environs for many years. Our specialists know what to do and how to do it. Quality service, timely delivery, and affordable rates are what you get by contracting our company. Give us a call today.

    Services
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Persian Rug Cleaning
    • Spot Removal
    • Odour Removal
    • Stain Removal
    • Mattress Cleaning
    Service areas
    • Central Business District (CBD)
    • City Bowl
    • Durbanville
    • Maitland
    • Bellville
    • Brackenfell
    • Tableview
    • Claremont
    • Newlands
    • Kenilworth
    • Rosebank
    • South Peninsula
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • West Coast
    • Stellenbosch
    • Helderberg
    • Cape Flats
    • Cape Town
    Address
    56 Darling Street, Cape Town City Centre,
    8000, Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001875 www.carpetcleaning-capetown.com
