E-VISIONS Architectural Design Studio, is a small and dynamic firm specializing/ practicing primarily in the residential, medical and industrial sector, yet not limited thereto. We accommodate each client by granting them the fair opportunity of consultation, in order to establish and assess their individual needs. We also offer our services to other professionals in the industry in need of architectural/ drafting assistance on projects as freelance consultants, to meet their outsourcing requirements. We pride ourselves in flexibility of design and ensuring adequate responses to contextual environments & client needs.

Buildings and its spaces are not merely enclosures, but rather a response to or extension of its environment and dynamics.

Please do not hesitate to call us. Whether it is the design of a new building, tenant fit-out, adding to existing, XA Fenestration Calculations & EEC of design, or even a space plan to suit tenant requirements, we are here to assist.