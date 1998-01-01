Peerutin was founded in 1998 by brothers, David and Simeon Peerutin upon their return to Cape Town, South Africa from a decade overseas. David worked in New York at Gensler where he gained valuable experience in space planning and interiors and Simeon was an Associate at Sheppard Robson in London, a large commercial practice specializing in healthcare and public buildings.Utilizing a blend of Simeon’s strategic and management ability and David’s design skills, the practice focuses on high-end residential and commercial architecture.Along with Simeon and David, there are 4 Associates and 14 Architects and Technicians whose expertise and passion all come together to produce great contemporary architecture.Their focus is to bring together beautiful architectural designs that meet the needs of their clients, while cognizant of budget, time and practical constraints. This combination results in a comprehensive professional service, offering excellence at every stage of the design and construction process. Most of their residential projects are on the Atlantic Seaboard, and their commercial projects are situated all over Cape Town, as well as South Africa, England and Dubai – these comprise mixed use developments; office buildings; light industrial buildings and health care projects.