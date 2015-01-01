Gallagher Lourens Architects is a small to medium sized practise that has been operating for 10 years. We have experience in a wide variety of projects ranging from small renovations to corporate headquarters. The principals in the practice, Tina Gallagher and Henk Lourens, have experience in projects covering urban design, education, civic, institutional, heritage, residential, industrial and infrastructure architecture.

We are passionate about our work and pride ourselves on taking a project from concept to fruition with great care and attention to detail. We enjoy working on diverse projects where the research and in depth investigations make for an interesting and fresh approach, honing our already extensive technical expertise.

As a dynamic practice with staff that have varied experience, we run our office as a studio where we work as a team and the principals give much of their energy to singular projects.