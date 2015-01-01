Your browser is out-of-date.

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (2)
Projects

    HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA
    HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA
    HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Colonial style house
    +7
    HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA
    HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION
    HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
    HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
    +6
    HOLIDAY HOME CONVERSION
    HOUSE CONVERSION
    HOUSE CONVERSION, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Pool
    HOUSE CONVERSION, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
    +2
    HOUSE CONVERSION
    New Private Home in Llandudno
    New Private Home in Llandudno, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Patios
    New Private Home in Llandudno, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
    +7
    New Private Home in Llandudno
    JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH
    JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Pool
    JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern houses
    +7
    JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH

    Gallagher Lourens Architects is a small to medium sized practise that has been operating for 10 years. We have experience in a wide variety of projects ranging from small renovations to corporate headquarters. The principals in the practice, Tina Gallagher and Henk Lourens, have experience in projects covering urban design, education, civic, institutional, heritage, residential, industrial and infrastructure architecture.

    We are passionate about our work and pride ourselves on taking a project from concept to fruition with great care and attention to detail. We enjoy working on diverse projects where the research and in depth investigations make for an interesting and fresh approach, honing our already extensive technical expertise.

    As a dynamic practice with staff that have varied experience, we run our office as a studio where we work as a team and the principals give much of their energy to singular projects.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    • Cape Institute for Architecture: Award for Architecture 2015: HERMANUS COMMUNITY DAY CENTRE; Cape Institute for Architecture: Award for Architecture 2015: MyCITI BUS DEPOTS ; South African Institute of Architects: Commendation 2016: HERMANUS COMMUNITY DAY CENTRE
    Address
    103 Hout Street
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214222019 www.gallagherlourens.co.za

    Reviews

    Cape Developments
    about 2 years ago
    Country Digital
    Tina Gallagher and Henk Lourens are Cape Town Architects. Their practice,Gallagher Lourens Architects is professional and friendly. Tina and Henk as the lead architects are passionate about environmental design. They have excellent current experience in healthcare architecture and their residential concepts are made for easy living. Looking after their online presence has been a pleasure.
    almost 7 years ago
