David Strauss Interiors
Designers in Cape Town
    • Personal Space, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Rustic style bedroom
    Personal Space, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Living room
    Personal Space, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Study/office
    +1
    Personal Space
    Game Lodge Revisited, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Commercial spaces
    Game Lodge Revisited, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Commercial spaces
    Game Lodge Revisited, David Strauss Interiors David Strauss Interiors Commercial spaces
    +2
    Game Lodge Revisited

    I have been in business for 25 years. I have done some lodges, small hotels & residential homes. My philosophy is that I interpret my client's needs to help and inspire the client to achieve their goal. 

    Although the premises must be beautiful, it must suit the client and their needs, to have a lifestyle that will suit them. Although a lot of my projects is a blank canvas, I am not one of those decorators that throw out everything and start from scratch. I am very willing to give existing pieces a facelift.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Company awards
    http://www.coasite.com/david-strauss-wins-the-marlanteak-trade-competition
    Address
    36 Clifford Ave
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825651607 davidstrauss.co.za
