I have been in business for 25 years. I have done some lodges, small hotels & residential homes. My philosophy is that I interpret my client's needs to help and inspire the client to achieve their goal.

Although the premises must be beautiful, it must suit the client and their needs, to have a lifestyle that will suit them. Although a lot of my projects is a blank canvas, I am not one of those decorators that throw out everything and start from scratch. I am very willing to give existing pieces a facelift.