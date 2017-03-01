Founded in 1997, Karel Keuler Architects is a Johannesburg based architecture firm specializing in clients and projects that require a high level of design sensitivity, technical expertise and hands-on principal involvement. A limited number of commissions are accepted at any given time frame to insure individual involvement and attention to each project.



Karel Keuler graduated from the University of Pretoria in 1985, registered with the South African Council for Architects and Institute of South African Architects in 1987 and joined Peter Francois in 1990 to form Peter Francois and Karel Keuler Architects and concentrated mainly on hospitals and commercial projects. In 1997 Karel Keuler formed Keuler & Associates Architects and began concentrating more on the upmarket residential projects and as the scope for creativity and individualism in this field created greater opportunities with selected commercial projects where design is a criteria completing the balance of the projects. Currently the firm is known as Karel Keuler Architects with Karel Keuler heading the practice and being assisted by a young and creative design team.