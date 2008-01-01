The Friendly Plant is an internationally-recognised, award-winning landscape design and installation company situated on our own 180,000m2 plant farm between Johannesburg and Pretoria and currently serve clients in 16 countries.
We offer a turnkey landscaping service from the initial design in 2D CAD or 3D rendered video to the installation of the garden including related building work.
Our work covers all garden types and sizes, ranging from small townhouse gardens to
large residential estates, public parks and resort hotels (Including a Hilton resort in Ethiopia and a Marriott hotel in Uganda)
- Services
- fire pits
- landscaping
- landscaper
- garden design
- water features
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Angola
- Botswana
- Bulgaria
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
- Germany
- Ghana
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Zambia and Zimbabwe
- Driefontein
- Muldersdrift
- Mogale City
- Mulderdrift
- Sandton
- Show all 19 service areas
- Company awards
- Garden World Spring Festival—Overall winner and numerous medals including platinum and gold
- Houzz.com—Best of Houzz 2013, 2014, 2015
- Official landscape designers and installers for Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Mzanzi, Big Brother Angola
- Address
-
Evergreen Place, Plot 97 off Clinic road
2191 Sandton
South Africa
+27-828050910 www.thefriendlyplant.co.za
