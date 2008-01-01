Your browser is out-of-date.

The Friendly Plant (Pty) Ltd
Landscape Designers in Sandton
Reviews (8)
Projects

    The Friendly Plant is an internationally-recognised, award-winning landscape design and installation company situated on our own 180,000m2 plant farm between Johannesburg and Pretoria and currently serve clients in 16 countries.


    We offer a turnkey landscaping service from the initial design in 2D CAD or 3D rendered video to the installation of the garden including related building work.


    Our work covers all garden types and sizes, ranging from small townhouse gardens to

    large residential estates, public parks and resort hotels (Including a Hilton resort in Ethiopia and a Marriott hotel in Uganda)

    Services
    • fire pits
    • landscaping
    • landscaper
    • garden design
    • water features
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Angola
    • Botswana
    • Bulgaria
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
    • Germany
    • Ghana
    • Malawi
    • Mozambique
    • Namibia
    • Nigeria
    • Tanzania
    • Uganda
    • Zambia and Zimbabwe
    • Driefontein
    • Muldersdrift
    • Mogale City
    • Mulderdrift
    • Sandton
    Company awards
    • Garden World Spring Festival—Overall winner and numerous medals including platinum and gold
    • Houzz.com—Best of Houzz 2013, 2014, 2015
    • Official landscape designers and installers for Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Mzanzi, Big Brother Angola
    Address
    Evergreen Place, Plot 97 off Clinic road
    2191 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-828050910 www.thefriendlyplant.co.za
    Reviews

    info18756
    We never really used our outdoor space before - now that The Friendly Plant has re-designed and installed our new garden, we love spending time in it and of course, entertaining in it! Thanks for a job well done!
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    Craig Drabble
    The Friendly Plant did an amazing transformation of my patio and garden! Craig, Cheri, Matthew and the team were fantastic to work with, very professional and enthusiastic. There was attention to detail throughout the project and clear communication between the team and myself to ensure the desired outcome. I would highly recommend The Friendly Plant to anyone considering an upgrade to their garden.
    10 months ago
    Kyle Brooks
    Incredible design, many thanks
    12 months ago
