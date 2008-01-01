The Friendly Plant is an internationally-recognised, award-winning landscape design and installation company situated on our own 180,000m2 plant farm between Johannesburg and Pretoria and currently serve clients in 16 countries.





We offer a turnkey landscaping service from the initial design in 2D CAD or 3D rendered video to the installation of the garden including related building work.





Our work covers all garden types and sizes, ranging from small townhouse gardens to

large residential estates, public parks and resort hotels (Including a Hilton resort in Ethiopia and a Marriott hotel in Uganda)