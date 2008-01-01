Your browser is out-of-date.

Three14 Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (4)
    • Firth 114802, Three14 Architects Three14 Architects Minimalist house
    Firth 114802

    Three14 Architects is a Cape Town based, award-winning architectural firm founded in January 2008. As an emerging company they are focused on bringing fresh design ideas and contemporary creativity to the architectural realm with a pedantic attention to detail given at all levels and scales. The office consists of a small, hands-on team taking on a limited number of projects per year and specializing in residential architecture.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    • House Of The Year 2013—House & Leisure
    • 5 Star Award—International Property Awards—Best Architecture Single Residence 2015 South Africa  
    Address
    1 Glynville Terrace, Gardens
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214686061 www.three14.co.za

    Reviews

    Ana Alves
    Amazing award winning firm.
    12 days ago
    Cape Developments
    about 2 years ago
    Erwin Struwig
    over 5 years ago
