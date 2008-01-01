Three14 Architects is a Cape Town based, award-winning architectural firm founded in January 2008. As an emerging company they are focused on bringing fresh design ideas and contemporary creativity to the architectural realm with a pedantic attention to detail given at all levels and scales. The office consists of a small, hands-on team taking on a limited number of projects per year and specializing in residential architecture.
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Company awards
- House Of The Year 2013—House & Leisure
- 5 Star Award—International Property Awards—Best Architecture Single Residence 2015 South Africa
- Address
-
1 Glynville Terrace, Gardens
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-214686061 www.three14.co.za