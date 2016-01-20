Holloway and Davel Architects is a bespoke architecture firm situated in Cape Town & Hermanus. We specialize in high end residential projects, small commercial renovations, shopfitting and design of hospitals and clinics & specialized projects.

Holloway & Davel Architects offers architectural as well as interior design services, planning and interior architecture, selection of finishes, lighting layouts, furniture design, kitchen and bathroom design and layouts. As well as joinery design for cabinetry, purchase of furnishings and fittings, and those final finishing touches.

The History:

The firm was established in 2014 by Daleen Holloway, and has since become one of the most sought after designer architectural firms in South Africa. Christiaan Davel joined the practice in 2019 bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and site management experience. With over 20 years of combined service to the architectural industry, Holloway and Davel Architects has become a landmark on the South African landscape. The practice deals with projects from local & international clientele, stretching from St Helena Bay to Hermanus. The practice is also focusing on projects in Mauritius, Italy and other European countries.

The Team:

The practice consists of a dynamic team of designers that are up to date with the latest trends locally and internationally. Each team member brings a unique quality to the business creating a well rounded firm that is top in their industry.

Architecture:

We work with both residential and commercial clients creating luxury signature homes that fit to the unique lifestyle and personality of each individual client. Our commercial work gives us a platform to experiment and push the boundaries of engineering to continue to create out unique and groundbreaking designs.

Interior Design:

High quality and unique, we like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate.

Services:

We offer a range of architectural and interior services. Holloway and Davel Architects will only take on clients who are willing to contract the firm team for full project administration of the build. Our projects are expensive entities, and we believe that only with proper management, the client will be satisfied with the end product.

