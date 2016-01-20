Your browser is out-of-date.

Holloway and Davel architects
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (7)
Projects

New project
    • Modern Bishopscourt home with a view of Table Mountain, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Country house Bricks White
    Modern Bishopscourt home with a view of Table Mountain, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Country house White
    Modern Bishopscourt home with a view of Table Mountain, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
    Modern Bishopscourt home with a view of Table Mountain
    Cape Town renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Terrace house Beige
    Cape Town renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern houses Beige
    Cape Town renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern living room Beige
    Cape Town renovation
    Cape Town Heritage Renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Balcony Concrete Grey
    Cape Town Heritage Renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Zen garden Bamboo Grey
    Cape Town Heritage Renovation, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Grey
    Cape Town Heritage Renovation
    Foyer renovations Sea Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
    Foyer renovations Sea Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
    Foyer renovations Sea Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
    Foyer renovations Sea Point
    BP Fuel Station Upgrade, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    BP Fuel Station Upgrade, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    BP Fuel Station Upgrade, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    BP Fuel Station Upgrade
    House Green Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    House Green Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    House Green Point, Holloway and Davel architects Holloway and Davel architects
    House Green Point
    Holloway and Davel Architects is a bespoke architecture firm situated in Cape Town & Hermanus. We specialize in high end residential projects, small commercial renovations, shopfitting and design of hospitals and clinics & specialized projects. 

    Holloway & Davel Architects offers architectural as well as interior design services, planning and interior architecture, selection of finishes, lighting layouts, furniture design, kitchen and bathroom design and layouts. As well as joinery design for cabinetry, purchase of furnishings and fittings, and those final finishing touches.

    The History:

    The firm was established in 2014 by Daleen Holloway, and has since become one of the most sought after designer architectural firms in South Africa. Christiaan Davel joined the practice in 2019 bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and site management experience. With over 20 years of combined service to the architectural industry, Holloway and Davel Architects has become a landmark on the South African landscape.  The practice deals with projects from local & international clientele, stretching from St Helena Bay to Hermanus. The practice is also focusing on projects in Mauritius, Italy and other European countries.

    The Team:

    The practice consists of a dynamic team of designers that are up to date with the latest trends locally and internationally. Each team member brings a unique quality to the business creating a well rounded firm that is top in their industry.

    Architecture:

    We work with both residential and commercial clients creating luxury signature homes that fit to the unique lifestyle and personality of each individual client. Our commercial work gives us a platform to experiment and push the boundaries of engineering to continue to create out unique and groundbreaking designs.

    Interior Design:

    High quality and unique, we like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate.

    Services:

    We offer a range of architectural and interior services. Holloway and Davel Architects will only take on clients who are willing to contract the firm team for full project administration of the build. Our projects are expensive entities, and we believe that only with proper management, the client will be satisfied with the end product.

    Please contact us for more information

    Services
    • Architecture & Interior Design
    • Residential & Commercial
    • Additions & Alterations
    • Concept Development
    • Space Planning
    • Electrical Layouts
    • Bulkhead Design
    • Ceiling Plans
    • Bathroom Design
    • Finishes and Fixtures
    • Sourcing Tradesman and Contractors
    • Furniture Sourcing and Selection
    • Custom Furniture Design
    • Project Management
    • Site Management
    Service areas
    • Based in Cape Town
    • travel & work al over the world
    Company awards
    PG Bison Student of the Year—2006 top 10
    Address
    2 Church Street, Westcliff
    7200 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-795026645 hollowayanddavel.com
    Joanne Ellis Joanne Ellis
    We have had the honour of working with Holloway & Davel on various projects and would recommend them hands down to anyone in need of Architectural services. They are service orientated, excel in putting their client’s needs first and work with efficiency and precision. They are professional and an absolute pleasure to join forces with. To anyone looking for an Architect – look no further. Once you have engaged the services of Holloway & Davel, you won’t go anywhere else. Thank you for being an amazing team to work with. De Ville Cupboards & Joinery.
    over 1 year ago
    Rigardt Schulenburg
    Holloway and Davel Architects provide a very professional service and always exceed expectations. They bring an excited energy to any project they are involved with whilst making the building process as easy as possible for all their clients.
    9 months ago
    Karen Retief
    Working with Daleen was a pleasure - great communication, constant updating as to how the plans were going, sharing of ideas and brilliant service. Highly recommended.
    over 1 year ago
