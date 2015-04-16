Lifestyle Architecture is an established Architectural company, lead by an experienced and qualified Architectural Technologist, Karel le Roux. The company is active across the full spectrum of architecture, from the creation of new buildings and homes, refurbishment and restoration of existing structures as well as group housing.

Lifestyle Architecture insures that you, the client, receives only the highest standards of design and professionalism throughout all phases of our service. We spend ample time with you on the initial brief, to fully understand your needs and lifestyle requirements. We work alongside your chosen builders, engineers and professionals to ensure we deliver the completed building in the specified time frame, as well as in your budget