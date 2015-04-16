Lifestyle Architecture is an established Architectural company, lead by an experienced and qualified Architectural Technologist, Karel le Roux. The company is active across the full spectrum of architecture, from the creation of new buildings and homes, refurbishment and restoration of existing structures as well as group housing.
Lifestyle Architecture insures that you, the client, receives only the highest standards of design and professionalism throughout all phases of our service. We spend ample time with you on the initial brief, to fully understand your needs and lifestyle requirements. We work alongside your chosen builders, engineers and professionals to ensure we deliver the completed building in the specified time frame, as well as in your budget
- Services
- Drawing plans for new houses
- developments and additions or alteration
- Arranging of Engineering drawings and appointment
- Obtaining Approval from the local authority
- Site Supervision and Site Inspections
- Service areas
- Western Cape, South Africa, and CAPE TOWN
- Address
-
2 POORT STREET, ARAUNA, BRACKENFELL, WESSON BUILDING, FIRST FLOOR,UNIT 1A
7560 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-219814788 www.lifestylearchitecture.co.za