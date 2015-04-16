Your browser is out-of-date.

Lifestyle Architecture
Architects in Cape Town
    • HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern houses Bricks Brown
    HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern kitchen Granite Brown
    HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern bathroom Iron/Steel Grey
    +1
    HOUSE SIBIYA
    House Jordaan, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Mediterranean style house Bricks White
    House Jordaan, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Mediterranean style house Bricks White
    House Jordaan, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Study/office Bricks Grey
    +8
    House Jordaan
    New entrance to Aaldering Vineyard and Wine Estate, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture
    New entrance to Aaldering Vineyard and Wine Estate, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture
    New entrance to Aaldering Vineyard and Wine Estate, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture
    +1
    New entrance to Aaldering Vineyard and Wine Estate

    Lifestyle Architecture is an established Architectural company, lead by an experienced and qualified Architectural Technologist, Karel le Roux. The company is active across the full spectrum of architecture, from the creation of new buildings and homes, refurbishment and restoration of existing structures as well as group housing.

    Lifestyle Architecture insures that you, the client, receives only the highest standards of design and professionalism throughout all phases of our service. We spend ample time with you on the initial brief, to fully understand your needs and lifestyle requirements. We work alongside your chosen builders, engineers and professionals to ensure we deliver the completed building in the specified time frame, as well as in your budget

    Services
    • Drawing plans for new houses
    • developments and additions or alteration
    • Arranging of Engineering drawings and appointment
    • Obtaining Approval from the local authority
    • Site Supervision and Site Inspections
    Service areas
    Western Cape, South Africa, and CAPE TOWN
    Address
    2 POORT STREET, ARAUNA, BRACKENFELL, WESSON BUILDING, FIRST FLOOR,UNIT 1A
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219814788 www.lifestylearchitecture.co.za
