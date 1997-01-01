Your browser is out-of-date.

Native Architecture
Architects in East London
Reviews (0)
    Native Architecture exists to produce authentically sustainable architecture, which is contextually appropriate and meets the real needs and aspirations of the client as far as possible. The principal, Alan Ter Morshuizen has been in practice as an architect since 1980, gaining experience on a very diverse range of project types.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • social development facilitation
    • community upliftment.
    Service areas
    Southern Africa and East London
    Company awards
    • Of the five design awards made by the Border Institute of Architects during the six years that we formerly practiced in the Border region, as Ter Morshuizen & Stratford Architects, our practice received the following awards :
    • 1995—Award of Merit for Audio Video Gallery, EL
    • 1997 – Citation for Stirling Centre, EL
    • 1997 – Citation for EL Health Resource Centre
    • 2001 – Award of Merit for Stratfords Guest House and Conference Centre, EL ( Stratfords is the property of our consultant and former partner, Al Stratford ).
    Address
    21 Tidewaters Drive, Gonubie
    5257 East London
    South Africa
    +27-828081447 www.nativearchitecture.co.za
