Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ELA ARCHITECTS
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    ELA Architects is a multi talented Architectural practice operating from their offices Johannesburg.

    ELA Architects has excelled in the design and project management of Community Centers, Head Office buildings, specialized Retail Projects, Residential developments, Extensive Commercial Refurbishments, Office parks, Motor showrooms, Luxury homes, Office relocations and Distribution Warehousing facilities.

    Services
    Architectural services
    Service areas
    Architecture and Johannesburg
    Address
    2192 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    htttp://www.eliarchitect.com
    Legal disclosure

    Eli Levy Owner

      Add SEO element