ELA Architects is a multi talented Architectural practice operating from their offices Johannesburg.
ELA Architects has excelled in the design and project management of Community Centers, Head Office buildings, specialized Retail Projects, Residential developments, Extensive Commercial Refurbishments, Office parks, Motor showrooms, Luxury homes, Office relocations and Distribution Warehousing facilities.
- Services
- Architectural services
- Service areas
- Architecture and Johannesburg
- Address
-
2192 Johannesburg
South Africa
htttp://www.eliarchitect.com
Legal disclosure
Eli Levy Owner