Design Decisions is an interior design practice founded by Temi Stallings, an American trained Interior Architect and Industrial Designer with over 20 years experience in residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Her practice started in Nigeria where she is recognized as one of the leading interior design icons.
Based in South Africa, Design Decisions projects span both locally and internationally. We have a strong architectural understanding of space, light and placement and approach our projects with superior solutions, simplicity and style.
- Services
- Interior Architects and Industrial Designers with Superior Interior Design Solutions for Commercial
- Residential
- and Hospitality Projects since1993. We offer a full turnkey service to meet our clients design brief and have designed everything from mansions
- beach houses
- apartment complexes
- hotels
- hospitals
- banks
- restaurants
- country clubs
- retail spaces
- galleries to churches.
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- Commercial
- Residential
- Hospitality and Retail
- Sea Point
- Address
-
P O Box 833
8060 Sea Point
South Africa
+27-769974389 www.designdecisions.co.za