Design Decisions is an interior design practice founded by Temi Stallings, an American trained Interior Architect and Industrial Designer with over 20 years experience in residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Her practice started in Nigeria where she is recognized as one of the leading interior design icons.

Based in South Africa, Design Decisions projects span both locally and internationally. We have a strong architectural understanding of space, light and placement and approach our projects with superior solutions, simplicity and style.