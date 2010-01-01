Interior Architectural Design firm, Darley Interior Architectural Design (DIAD) specialises in creating exclusive interiors for resorts, spa's, airports, corporate offices and luxury residences.

With an impressive portfolio of international commisions in the Middle East, Europe,Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, every project is approached with dedication and foresight, accommodating client requirements,budgets, programmes and target markets.

DIAD's design philosophy prioritises the creation of uniquely designed , cutting-edge concepts and customising our clients' individual needs.

RESORTS • BOUTIQUE HOTELS• BUSINESS HOTELS •SPA AND WELLNESS CENTRES • LODGES • CONFERENCE VENUES • RESTAURANTS • AIRPORT LOUNGES • CORPORATE OFFICES • APARTMENTS • VILLAS • LUXURY RESIDENCES