Darley Interior Architectural Design (DIAD)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
    Interior Architectural Design firm, Darley Interior Architectural Design (DIAD) specialises in creating exclusive interiors for resorts, spa's, airports, corporate offices and luxury residences.

    With an impressive portfolio of international commisions in the Middle East, Europe,Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, every project is approached with dedication and foresight, accommodating client requirements,budgets, programmes and target  markets.

    DIAD's design philosophy prioritises the creation of uniquely designed , cutting-edge concepts and customising our clients' individual needs.

    RESORTS • BOUTIQUE HOTELS• BUSINESS HOTELS •SPA AND WELLNESS CENTRES • LODGES • CONFERENCE VENUES • RESTAURANTS  • AIRPORT  LOUNGES • CORPORATE  OFFICES • APARTMENTS • VILLAS • LUXURY RESIDENCES

    Services
    Interior Architectural Design
    Service areas
    International and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • *2010
    • FAIRWAY HOTEL & SPA
    • Johannesburg *2010
    • UPPER EAST SIDE HOTEL
    • Cape Town
    • *2011
    • LA TOURELLE APARTMENTS, Mauritius
    • *2013
    • DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
    • Emirates First & Business Class Lounges
    • *2014
    • THE BALALAIKA HOTEL,
    • Johannesburg
    • *2014
    • Best Enterprise In The Field Of Architecture & Design
    • Europe Business Assembly
    • *2014
    • Socrates Laureate
    • Manager Of The Year – Shiree Darley
    • *2014
    • DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
    • CONCOURSE A
    • *2014
    • DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
    • CONCOURSE A
    • Emirates First & Business Class Lounges
    • Winner
    • *2016
    • LUXURY LIFESTYLE AWARDS
    • *2016
    • MAGAZINE TOP INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS – Porto Alegre
    • Show all 39 awards
    Address
    22 Saddle Drive, Woodmead Office Park, Woodmead
    2198 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-116563058 diad.co.za

    Valencia Kisten
    Amazing team owner is an amazing Individual and leader shiree Darley, years of calling on them in business!
    4 months ago
