Skinny laMinx is the label of Cape Town designer Heather Moore. Heather’s designs draw on her environment and experience – both global & local – and the result is midcentury style, scandi-inspired and Japanese-crazed pattern & colour, with a dose of African chic.

While Skinny laMinx goods & textiles are to be found in stores & homes all around the globe, the business remains small & resolutely local, with design & manufacture happening in Cape Town, South Africa.