Skinny laMinx
Textiles & Upholstery in Cape Town
Reviews
    • Skinny laMinx is the label of Cape Town designer Heather Moore. Heather’s designs draw on her environment and experience – both global & local – and the result is midcentury style, scandi-inspired and Japanese-crazed pattern & colour, with a dose of African chic. 

    While Skinny laMinx goods & textiles are to be found in stores & homes all around the globe, the business remains small & resolutely local, with design & manufacture happening in Cape Town, South Africa.

    • Fabric
    • Scatters
    • Bags
    • Kitchenware
    • Tableware
    • Lampshades
    Cape Town
    201 Bree Street
    6001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214246290 www.skinnylaminx.com

    Lisa Huang-North
    I love the quirky, bright color prints by Skinny laMinx! If you've been to Design Indaba or read the VISI mag, you've definitely seen their prints featured on homewares and pillow cases. This is the original studio/shop and the team is always hard at work, but still friendly enough to answer my questions. Pop by if you are on Bree St and pick up something to brighten your day ;)
    about 6 years ago
    Jaco Beukman
    Sells unique fabric, decor, pillows, pillow cases, bags, scarves, purses, aprons, tea towels, table runners and kitchen things. Most products are trendy designs printed on thick fabric.
    almost 5 years ago
    Jarred Johnson
    The perfect place to bring back souvenirs that don't scream gift store. Super cute pillows, towels and etc that are beautiful and well made.
    over 5 years ago
    5 reviews
