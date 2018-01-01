Deborah Garth is the owner and Interior Designer of Deborah Garth Interior Design International (pty)ltd.





The firm was established in March 1992 and specialises in the High End Residential, Corporate and Retail sectors of the market. A full turnkey service is offered to the above sectors and preferred by them. This entails working from foundation to completion of a new build, conception and retrofit of a renovation and/or consultation with recommended resources to complete the project.

The firm uses high quality resources and over the 26 years has established good relations with these resources who adhere to the high standard of quality of work and of service expected of them and understand the extreme necessity to work with quality products and material. The firm has a team of contractors, sub contractors, related industry Professionals, suppliers and artisans and employs these close knit teams at any given time for and during a project.

Deborah Garth designs and hand draws all projects which is then handed to her team to Revit stage, is in very close contact with clients at all times, project manages every project with regular site visits until completion, outsources 3Dmax and keeps a tight rein on scheduling, ordering and delivery of materials and supplies.





“In the commercial world, high impact design and pure efficiency are all important. Residential is far more subjective – a variety of emotions are involved”









Deborah Garth is one of South Africa’s premier interior designers, an award-winning professional with a flair for remodelling spacious homes and private commercial space. Deborah is a full-service designer who has 26 years experience updating and upgrading the homes of corporate executives, business owners, lawyers, engineers and other professionals. She also has designed and refurbished offices and retail outlets including shopping mall stores, beauty salons and advertising agency and designed exhibition stands.





The firm has a prestigious list of clients in the Residential sector situated in Gauteng, KZN, Cape Town, Knysna and abroad in Cornwall, England.

Along with Corporate clients, to name a few, being Avis, the Ad Agency, Biccari, Bollo, Mariano Attorneys, Frank Biccari Attorneys and Conveyancers, cmSolutions Engineering.

The Retail clients attained have a diverse market industry being a fully fitted Beauty Salon in Rosebank and Constantia, Peggy Garrett Fashions, Anne Glaser Hats, La Scala Jewellers, Shoe Stores and Eric Fischer Furriers in the Rosebank Mall of Johannesburg.

The firm has exhibited at top exhibition shows and has won multiple awards, including African Property Awards for Interior Design in a Private Residence in South Africa 2018-2019 and Excellence in Design at Decorex. Projects have been published in magazines being Habitat, Garden and Home, Johannesburger, Home/Tuis.

Consequently Universities, Colleges and Tertiary schools are requesting an intake of their art students and tertiary students to shadow in the firm. This is always accepted as the team believes in this on-site training for these students to learn the business.





“Designing does not begin with one project and end with another – it lives with me, be it the shape of a cloud at any given moment, the texture or the shadow line of a building, a chat with friends where a word or gesture can evoke inspiration. “













About The Designer





Deborah Garth is a Professional member of the IID (The African Institute of the Interior Design Professionals). She is a Professional member of SACAP and SAIBD and a Corporate member of Business and Arts South Africa.

Deborah Garth, studied Interior Design at The Boston House School of Design attaining an Honors Diploma. A further Honors Diploma achieved with The Design Education in Spain.

Deborah has served on the board of the IID for 4 years. She attains her CPD points annually and is in compliance with the regulatory board.

Deborah is also a mentor to two designer enthusiasts, one studying an MBA in business and the other looking to run and manage her own start up business.

She has been invited to speak at design/interior and business events. With this in mind, Deborah studied Speakers Coaching TED talks with Quality Life Learning and delivered her finals at the end of November 2016.

Deborah has also attended a blogging course with Quality Life Learning, to hone this necessary and vital skill. Her intention is to write articles for magazines and to educate and help homeowners and corporations with design.

Check out Deborah's current blog posts here.





Book a Consultation

To enable us to provide you with a quote that meets your budget and expectations. Wherever possible, do provide as much relevant information as you can.