Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stony Brook Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    At Stony Brook Design we offer a full custom decorating and design service with the ability to turn any interior decorating and design dream into reality.

    Services
    • Interior Decorating
    • design and workshop for curtaining and re-upholstery.
    Service areas
    • Mainly Gauteng as well as projects in the whole of South Africa
    • Pretoria
    Company awards
    Featured articles in South African Home Owner magazine
    Address
    Technipark East, Unit 8, 1 Battery Street, Waltloo
    0045 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-832368947 www.stonybrookdesign.co.za
      Add SEO element