At Stony Brook Design we offer a full custom decorating and design service with the ability to turn any interior decorating and design dream into reality.
- Services
- Interior Decorating
- design and workshop for curtaining and re-upholstery.
- Service areas
- Mainly Gauteng as well as projects in the whole of South Africa
- Pretoria
- Company awards
- Featured articles in South African Home Owner magazine
- Address
-
Technipark East, Unit 8, 1 Battery Street, Waltloo
0045 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-832368947 www.stonybrookdesign.co.za